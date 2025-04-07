Subpoena the Constitutional Reform Commission into action to deliver Guyana from its de facto monarchy

Dear Editor,

Is Guyana justified to continue labelling itself a democracy? Or is Guyana an elected Autocracy? Apart from allowing qualified electors to make their choice on Election Day, what other functioning ingredients of a democracy do Guyana have between Elections? What other aspects, (apart from the vote on election day) are in place in Guyana to: “establish an inclusionary democracy, provide increasing opportunities for the participation of citizens, and their organisations, in the management and decision-making process of the State, with particular emphasis on those areas of decision-making that directly affect their lives (Article 13).”

What processes are in place for meaningful engagement with the people before life-affecting-decisions are made? Also, those making the decisions seem to convince themselves that the people do not even need to get any information after the decisions are taken and how their lives will be affected… good, bad or indifferent. Number 13 is supposed to be unlucky. Maybe the elected representatives truly believe this bad-luck tag and choose to steer clear of Article 13. With the rush to the courts to decide on all types of issues, perhaps the Constitutional Reform Commission should be taken to the courts to get into action and deliver Guyana from its de facto monarchy.

Sincerely,

Faiyaz Alli