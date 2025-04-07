Time to move away from traditional party and personality politics

Dear Editor,

I am eternally grateful for this medium, where we, the citizens, can highlight matters and concerns in the absence of parliamentary meetings and access to state media, both of which are funded by taxpayers. This country faces major issues that require collective solutions. However, this is not made possible because Mr. Bharrat Jagdeo believes he is the “Alpha and Omega.” He seems to view others as inferior to him and perhaps incapable of getting things done. When assessing Mr. Jagdeo’s weekly performance, one can see that between Monday and Wednes-day, there is little of substance coming from him; he is very passive. On Thursdays, he emerges not to provide the nation with any meaningful discussion on matters of concern but rather to denigrate and berate his political opponents and anyone he perceives as bold enough to speak out.

At his latest press conference, held on Thursday, April 3, 2025, he failed to address the 38% tariff on items exported from Guyana to the USA. Many Guyanese are questioning the impact this new policy will have on our nation and its people. Instead of addressing this, he spent over three hours discussing individuals, including myself. It must be made clear to Mr. Jagdeo that the judgment awarded to me was not a favour from the judiciary. I will not go further, as the matter is still before the Court of Appeal, awaiting a date for Mr. Jagdeo’s failed application to be heard.

Editor, may I also inform your readers and Mr. Jagdeo that his former attorney, Mr. Anil Nandlall, failed to follow the timeline set out in the Court Procedures Rules (CPR) 2016. They were busy scheming and plotting to derail the GRE of 2020. Furthermore, Mr. Jagdeo had no evidence to present to the court regarding the accusations he made against me during his press conference on December 5, 2019. Let me make it clear to Mr. Jagdeo that, at no time during my career in public service or private life, was I ever involved in corruption, and I never will be.

It is clear that Mr. Jagdeo is tired but unwilling to live a private life, as his passion for political power seems to drive him. This passion has led him to engage in pathological mendacious behaviour, which has frustrated many Guyanese. When a man like him repeatedly label others in a negative light over issues like “Durban Park,” “increased taxes,” “7,000 sugar workers,” etc., it should be clear to Guya-nese that he has truly lost his way. The people are weary of this broken record, the rigged elections, and the failed promises of the Coalition Government. I recall former Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo referring to Mr. Jagdeo as an “Apostle of falsehood” (November 2016). Some nine years later, that description still remains accurate.

It is sad that, despite our literacy rate being 90.03%, many political leaders find it convenient and necessary to mislead and misinform the nation. While this is happening, our country is at risk: ExxonMobil is being allowed free rein, there are threats from Maduro on Essequibo, the Chinese are expanding their influence, local businesses are being pushed out, Venezuelans are given unfettered access and movement, crime is escalating, domestic violence is on the rise, road accidents are daily occurrences, and refuse is being disposed of in a careless manner by unscrupulous individuals. The cost of living is high, and our people are not demanding accountability from the government.

As the race intensifies for the 2025 general elections, my appeal to the people of Guyana is that we must shift the political paradigm. Electors should no longer vote based on historical allegiance to party X or party Y. It is time for us to open our eyes and elect a government that will address the real issues and improve life for all Guyanese. I remain optimistic that Guyana, like the phoenix, will rise! This can only be possible if we do not allow oppressors to continue governing beyond 2025. We all carry scars from the period between August 2020 and 2025. Guyanese want to live productive, progressive lives. I conclude by saying that it is time for Mr. Bharrat Jagdeo to remove his knee from the neck of the Guyanese people. This is our nation, and we need to breathe. Guyana can surely do without him, as his actions have caused more harm than good.

Sincerely,

Annette Ferguson, MP