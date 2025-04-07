– Guyana failed to make semis

With representatives of Guyana failing to make the semifinal round, Carolina of Puerto Rico won the inaugural edition of the ‘One Guyana’ 3×3 Basketball Quest, defeating Districto Nacional of the Dominican Republic in the final last evening.

In the contest staged at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall on Homestretch Avenue, the Puerto Rican unit clinched the title and an automatic berth to the prestigious 3×3 Quest in Canada following a 21-15 score.

Witnessed by a small gathering, the win was engineered by the combination of B Gonzalez and A Ralat, who combined for 21 points, the automatic score for victory once leading an opponent by more than two points. The former top-scored with 11 and the latter provided the difference.