Den Amstel upsets defending champion GDF

Den Amstel stunned defending champion, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), by a 2-1 score when the Guyana Football Federation Elite League continued on Saturday at the National Training Centre in Providence.

Deon Alfred handed Den Amstel the initial advantage as he netted in the 16th minute. However, the army unit would respond in the form of Chris Macey, who levelled the contest in the 33rd minute. The score remained unchanged entering the halftime interval.

Upon the resumption, Jomal Robinson registered the only conversion of the period as he netted in the 60th minute to hand the West Demerara unit the unlikely win.

Meanwhile, Slingerz FC maintained their unbeaten record with a 1-0 victory over the Guyana Police Force. Following a scoreless first half, Darren Niles etched his name on the score-sheet in the 66th minute.

Complete Results

Game-1

Den Amstel-2 vs. GDF-1

Den Amstel scorer

Deon Alfred-16th

Jomal Robinson-60th

GDF scorer

Chris Macey-33rd

Game-2

GPF-0 vs. Slingerz-1

Darren Niles-66th