President’s College upsets Santa Rosa to advance to Milo/Massy Secondary School Football quarterfinals

President’s College stunned Region One powerhouse and former champion Santa Rosa 1-0 yesterday to advance to the quarterfinal round in the Milo/Massy Secondary School Football Championship.

In the game staged at the Ministry of Education Ground, Carifesta Avenue, the President’s College outfit recorded the unlikely victory following a second-half conversion. Kenan Petrie was the hero for the East Coast Demerara institution as he etched his name on the score-sheet in the 65th minute.

Meanwhile, Three Miles, Yarrowkabra, and West Ruimveldt also progressed to the final eight section.