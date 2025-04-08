Caribbean labour ministers highlight green jobs, social protection at ILO meeting

The transition to renewable energy across the Carib-bean has been identified as a critical pathway for job creation and economic sustainability, as labour ministers and policymakers from the region convened in Georgetown for the 13th International Labour Organization (ILO) Meeting of Caribbean Labour Ministers.

Held yesterday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, this year’s meeting is being hosted under the theme “Decent Work for Resilience: Securing the Future of Caribbean Labour.” The forum brings together government officials, social partners, and other stakeholders to deliberate on labour and employment issues, with a view to shaping the future of work across the region.

During Monday’s proceedings, participants also witnessed the signing by Guyana of the 3rd Decent Work Country Programme. This tripartite agreement underscores a joint commitment to fostering a harmonious and inclusive labour market that is prepared to respond to evolving economic and environmental demands.