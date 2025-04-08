CJIA runway incursion still being probed – Field

Following the near-disastrous runway incursion at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) last Monday night, Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Lt. Col. (Ret’d) Egbert Fields, has confirmed that investigations are still ongoing into the incident.

Although Fields had previously indicated that the investigation might be completed within two to three days, he stated yesterday that it is still in progress.

“The investigations are still ongoing. I have an inspector looking into it. But everybody know what happened. There were two aircraft on the ground”, Field said yesterday.

Last Wednesday he had said: “All parties involved in the incident had their licenses suspended because you don’t know what has taken place, who’s culpable, and who was not compliant,”