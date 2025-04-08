Electrician granted bail on unlicensed firearm charge

An Albouystown electrician was yesterday granted $150,000 bail by Magistrate Fabayo Azore, after he pleaded not guilty to possession of an unlicensed firearm.

It is alleged that the accused, Gavin Newman, on April 4th at Hill Street, Albouystown had in his possession a 9 mm pistol without being the holder of a licence.

Newman’s defence attorney Adrian Thompson stated that his client has a fixed place of abode and had no previous antecedents. Thompson went on to add that the police arrested his client and another person and the police did not find a firearm on his client.