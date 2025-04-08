GDF concludes training with US Security Force Assistance Brigade

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) has successfully concluded a month-long training with the United States Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB), aimed at strengthening operational capacity and addressing key capability gaps within the Force.
A release yesterday from the GDF said that as part of the collaboration, Officers and Ranks from selected units including the 5 Service Support Battalion, Medical Corps, Signal Corps, 4 Engineer Battalion, and the MT Pool underwent Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training. This training focused on enhancing emergency medical response and trauma care in combat scenarios, with the goal of improving the GDF’s ability to preserve life and maintain combat effectiveness in high-pressure environments.