GECOM aiming for elections as early as September – Alexander

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is making preparations for general elections to be called as early as Septem-ber this year, according to Opposition-nominated Commissioner Vincent Alexander.

Speaking to Stabroek News yesterday, Alexander confirmed that GECOM’s work plan includes preparations for a September election, noting, “That is what is in their work plan. Given the things GECOM would normally do, if it is called for September, GECOM would be ready, given the things GECOM would normally do.”

Sase Gunraj, a Government-nominated Commissioner on GECOM, expressed a more cautious outlook, stating, “I don’t have any information that GECOM is preparing for September elections. What I have is information that GECOM is making efforts to be prepared for elections whenever they are called.”