Gold dealer granted $1.75m bail on money laundering charges

-attorney says ‘dark day for justice’

A businessman appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith Mc Gusty yesterday, facing five counts of money laundering and was placed on a total of $1.75m bail.

Sebastia D’Olveira Mora stood before the court but was not required to enter a plea, as the charges are indictable.

Mora’s attorney, Latchmie Rahamat, urged the court to uphold an existing order by the Chief Justice which instructs the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) to return cash and gold seized from her client over a year ago.

The first charge alleged that on February 7, 2024, Mora acquired US$6,057 (equivalent to $1.26 million). It was further alleged that on the same date, he acquired 4,181.5 grams of smelted gold valued at $80,911,765. Another charge stated he acquired $81,706,120 on the same day.