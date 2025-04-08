Hundreds of speeding violations on day one of safe road system

By midday on its first day of operation, the Guyana Police Force reported that 259 speeding violations had been recorded under the Safe Road Intelligent System (SRIS).

In an update provided through a statement, the police emphasized that “vehicle owners are legally responsible for any violations captured by the SRIS, even if they were not the driver at the time.” They further noted that “it is essential that all vehicle registration information on file with the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) is accurate and up to date.”

The Guyana Police Force, along with the GRA, is encouraging all vehicle owners to review and update their contact and ownership records to avoid potential complications or charges. Updates can be made quickly and easily using the new GRA “Padna” app, which allows users to manage their vehicle details directly from their mobile devices.