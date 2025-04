A 26-year-old labourer allegedly caught with a bag containing counterfeit $5000 bills was yesterday placed on $300,000 bail by Magistrate Fabayo Azore after he pleaded not guilty to two charges of forgery.

It is alleged that Tristan Franklyn on April 1st at Brickdam, Georgetown forged $5000 bills knowing the same to be forged.

Another charge alleges that Franklyn on the same day at Brickdam, Georgetown uttered to a cashier forged notes totalling $80,000 knowing the same to be forged.