Landlord fined for assaulting tenant

A landlord was yesterday fined $10,000 by Magistrate Fabayo Azore for assaulting her tenant who in turn was placed on self-bail after she pleaded not guilty to using abusive language.

The court heard that Sisters Village, West Bank Demerara, landlord Marcelle Abrahams on March 9th assaulted Azola Austin at Sophia. Austin was charged with using threatening language on the same day and she pleaded not guilty.

Abrahams told the court that she and Austin had a number of issues and on the day of the incident she visited to repair some lights when Austin rushed at her and the two clashed.