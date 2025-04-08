Linden wanted man fatally shot by cop

-shooter say gun accidentally went off

Linden was rocked last evening by the fatal shooting of a wanted man, Ronaldo Peters, by the police.

The police in a release said that yesterday at about 17: 30 hrs a Police Sergeant from Wismar Police Station reported that he received information that Ronaldo Peter MMR age 26 yrs, who is wanted for questioning in relation to a report of an alleged rape of child under 16 yrs which occurred some time between 1st December 2024 and 31st January 2025 was seen at Shabba bar in One mile, Wismar, Linden.

As a result, the Sergeant and party of ranks went to that location. The Sergeant was armed with a 9mm service pistol, and another rank was armed with a .38 service revolver. These ranks were fully dressed in uniform.