Man to be sentenced for aunt’s killing

A man who was set to face a retrial on the charge of murdering his aunt has now pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter and is expected to be sentenced on May 7th.

Keith Harris, who was scheduled to stand trial for the murder of his aunt, Audrey Haynes, before Justice Nareshwar Harnanan at the High Court in Demerara, instead entered the guilty plea.

The charge stems from the December 22, 2022 killing of Haynes. Harris had initially pleaded not guilty and previously appeared before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow in February. During that earlier appearance, he shifted between pleading guilty and retracting his plea multiple times.