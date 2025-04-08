Police probing drone flights over Mohamed’s property

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) yesterday confirmed that it is investigating the report of a drone repeatedly flying over the residence of businessman Azruddin Mohamed.

The suspect in the matter is Nathan Prince, Head of the Drone Unit at Sheriff Security. The flights took place during an operation by the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) on Saturday to seize vehicles belonging to Mohamed over outstanding taxes.

According to Commander Simon McBean, the investigation is ongoing, but he did not confirm whether the drone had been recovered by authorities. “The matter is now being investigated, police will be looking into all aspects of the complaints and counter-complaints”, he told Stabroek News.

Flying drones over private property is against the aviation directives, says the Director General (DG) of Guyana Civil Aviation Authority, Egbert Field.