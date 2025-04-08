Protester shot dead in Linden, President appeals for calm

A protester was shot dead in Linden today by the police following unrest over the killing of a man by a cop yesterday.

Residents gave the name of the man as `Dan’.

It is not clear when and how the protestor was shot but there is a video of the bloodied, limp body of the man being placed on a motor bike.

“Look they done kill Dan, them man kill Dan,” said a screaming woman as the motor bike sped away with the bloodied man.

The police today issued the following statement:

Gazetted police officers were injured during unrest in Linden. Police discharged rounds at the crowd in an effort to mitigate the situation where they were burning tires and destroying government infrastructure.

Additionally, as the police engaged to protesters, they were greeted with missiles. The rounds discharged at the protesters caused the demise of a protester.

The ranks were placed under arrest and the Office of Professional Responsibility has commenced investigations. Members of the Regional Security System (RSS) will lead an independent investigation.

Police vehicles were also vandalized and damaged in the process.

President Irfaan Ali has issued the following statement:

“I have been fully briefed on the current situation in Linden. The Commissioner has advised me on the immediate actions taken:

1. The police officers involved in the two incidents are currently under close arrest.

2. A full investigation will be conducted with the support of the Regional Security System (RSS).

3. Every aspect of these incidents will be examined thoroughly and transparently with external oversight.

I will meet with the family members and community leaders to ensure their voices are heard and their concerns fully taken into account.

I am appealing to all residents to remain calm and allow the independent investigation to be completed.

All actions required as a result of the findings from this investigation will be pursued to the fullest extent.”

-His Excellency President Dr Irfaan Ali

————————————————————————–

The community of Linden erupted into protest today over the fatal shooting of a man yesterday.

Ronaldo Peters was shot dead by a sergeant last evening under controversial circumstances.

From early this morning protestors gathered at various points in Linden and tyres, old furniture, bins and other items were set alight blocking various streets.

Smoke billowed and police were at one time seen in battle gear facing persons who were shouting ‘no justice no peace’.

Speaking to reporters today, President Irfaan Ali assured that the matter will be properly investigated and external help would be sought if necessary.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has also appealed for calm.

At one point this morning, the lawmen stood behind their shields for some time even as tyres were brought in a truck and rolled on to the street by a number of young men and more fires were lit. At some point, as seen in a live video on Facebook, the lawmen started to advance towards the men and women and this resulted in a volley of bottles, bricks and other items including coconuts landing on them.

In the Joint Services WhatsApp group, Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken posted several photographs of injured policemen but he did not indicate under what circumstances they were hurt.

Protesters have also lit items on the MacKenzie-Wismar Bridge and vehicular traffic has been cut off.