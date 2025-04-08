Sexual offences register seen as key among proposed amendments to Act

The greatest impact the planned amendments to the Sexual Offences Act will bring revolves around the establishment of a sexual offences register which Guyana would have for the first time in its history, former prosecutor and magistrate Kim Kyte-Thomas said yesterday.

It was during her presentation at a public consultation and symposium held by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Policy Unit, at the Umana Yana in Kingston, Georgetown.

If proposed amendments to the current Sexual Offences Act are passed by the National Assembly, Kyte-Thomas said they will ensure that justice is delivered, and that protection is extended to victims, particularly vulnerable groups such as minors and persons with disabilities.

Hosted in collaboration with the Ministry of Legal Affairs, Imperial House, Guyana Responsible Parenthood Associa-tion (GRPA), and Child Link, the session marked Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and aimed to equip citizens with a deeper understanding of the amendments.