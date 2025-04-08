Accurate and accessible communication is vital to building public trust

Dear Editor,

As I continue to engage with the average Guyanese citizen—and in particular, our local fisherfolk—there is a growing concern about the potential impact of oil spills and pollution arising from offshore drilling activities. Many wonder whether such risks could affect their livelihoods.

While I am confident that ExxonMobil has implemented necessary safeguards to prevent environmental disasters that could threaten our waters, marine life, and fishing industry, it is essential that the public receives continuous updates. Health, safety, and environmental management strategies must be transparent, robust, and firmly focused on preserving the integrity of Guyana’s coastal zones—especially those closest to oil operations.

The potential benefits of the oil sector are undeniable. Our economy has experienced a notable boost, reflected in development projects and infrastructure improvements across the country. How-ever, concerns persist among those who have limited knowledge of how the oil and gas industry operates.

Guyana’s governance systems are still relatively young when it comes to managing the complexities of this sector. Fears of mismanagement are valid, and public allegations of corruption—where policymakers are perceived to prioritize personal or familial gain over the national interest—only serve to deepen public skepticism.

Additionally, misinformation at the community level has fueled confusion, uncertainty, and, in some cases, panic—particularly among those whose livelihoods depend on a healthy environment, such as our fishers. Accurate, accessible, and consistent communication is vital to building public trust and ensuring that all Guyanese benefit from our oil wealth—not just a privileged few.

Sincerely,

Blane R Bunbury

Public Communications Analyst