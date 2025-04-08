Dear Editor,

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has its work to do, but has done it poorly so far in the instance of the Mohamed family. The PPP Government has a duty to be about what is fair and straight, and it has been anything but, much pleased with itself for doing so. The heavy-handedness directed at the Mohameds reek of everything that is wrong with this country, but of which so few find the courage and character to speak out against in the open. I give it the old college try.

Whatever taxes were due on those luxury vehicles had to have been calculated four years ago, and charged then. No accurate charges levied then, no problem. Well, that was where the GRA was for years, wasn’t it? So, why is there a problem today? Though personally painful, I must tell Guyanese who care about these things that my fellow alumni in charge of the GRA, Commissioner General Godfrey Statia, is not smelling too sweet. Don’t allow self to be used this way. I ask: For what reasons, could be one in particular, the Mohamed family is targeted so crudely, and this time so publicly? Whatever was worked out before relative to taxes on those vehicles occurred outside the scope of public radars. Why is there today this public pappy show involving seizures of the vehicles in question?

Okay, so the GRA made some huge blunders. But it has to go about dealing in what is right in a different manner. Whatever deals were worked out before must be replaced with new deals now. But this public whipping of the Mohameds, with the GRA used as headhunter with punishing rod in hand, just rubs the wrong way. Every effort must be made to fix the organization’s failures of before quietly. Though this is a day late, and water on a duck’s back, the GRA should not be turned into a weapon for nefarious purposes. Or submit to such manipulations that feed political objectives. Let this not be lost in the welter of luxury vehicles not well managed, taxes not properly charged, and the business of this country not being executed honestly. Look at where all this has brought Guyanese.

Presently, there is the spectacle of businesspeople found politically threatening being targeted. The people in the local judiciary holding the Guyana boat up, trying to give it some appearance of balance and principled lines, could be next in line. Before both, there has been the recent years of political darkness that work diligently to intimidate and crush conscientious Guyanese into silence and submission. Now there is the GRA being weaponized again. Dr. Terrence Campbell stepped from the Oil Fund and said what had to be said, what Guyanese suspected and now have confirmed. Almost immediately, the GRA was brought to bear, hung over his head. No problem, no concern, no issue was found with the Mohamed family for the longest while, Lamborghini or no Lamborghini. But the instant that what has the whiff of something political seeps into the picture, everything changes overnight.

Beside the palpable desperation at the peaks of local power, there are these dreadful devastations now the norms in Guyana. Media suffocations, institutional suppressions and the subversions to which they have been put, and there is the tax bludgeon now. Dig up and bring back and do damage to those standing in the way, even those who were among the closest of friends before. The GRA probably had its political approaches and influences weighing in before, given the weight afforded to the Mohameds before. Before is yesterday, when all was sweet and cozy back then. Today is today, a supposedly new and different day, when ambitions and developments do not bode well for those who once stood in the arms before. The mutual embrace has deteriorated to this deplorable public dance.

If nothing else, what unfolded in Houston, EBD, gives every indication of the powerful hand of ranking, ruling politicians at work. There are no friends, only those that are transformed into fiends. What was exempted a few years back is now suddenly discovered to be egregious. These are the people of fine scales and plumage, who prattle about rule of law, respect for the law, and democracy’s laws rising to the heights in Guyana. Some people here are pathological tricksters, trying futilely to make Guyanese into lowlifes responding to that type of calling. The attempted seizure of luxury vehicles confirms all that helped to seize up this country in days gone by, made it into this nasty, pungent, obscenity.

Sincerely,

GHK Lall