How Guyana fits into the petro boom-bust cycle and how it can cushion high volatility impacts

Dear Editor,

Petrostates by definition live or die by petroleum. When prices are high, and, for good measure rising, petrostates prosper, and when prices crash, they suffer (closest regional examples are Ecuador, Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago during the last commodity super-cycle). The chart tells the whole story: boom-bust cycles, amplified by the high volatility. Daily prices can swing in either direction from its long-term average by as much as $30/barrel.

Now, let’s look at how Guyana fits in this dizzying picture, and imagine her riding this roller-coaster chart. It could make anyone throw up.

Throw up, indeed. The 2025 Budget was a whopping G$1.38 trillion (US$6.6 billion) based on average oil prices of $71.9/barrel (2.6% lower than in 2024). As I write, the price of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) is $60/barrel and the futures call for lower prices as global markets fear global recession in the offing. Keep in mind that oil prices and global economic growth are tied at the hip.

So: at $60/barrel, the Budget is already off target by $45 million ($340.6-$295mm). How high can the variance get? As the chart shows, WTI can go as low as $20/barrel under a recession scenario, in which case royalties would deviate by $242 million.

All of this means that Guyana would have no alternative but to tap the Natural Resource Fund. The fund serves its purpose, clearly, but any rational person must ask, is this sustainable if oil prices stay low for long?

Which brings me to four interrelated points:

● Guyana needs to move urgently to multi-year

budgeting given the volatility in oil prices (I’ve

examined this in detail in a recent book) to

discipline programme/project spending.

● Guyana must “salt away” oil revenues for rainy

days, which will be frequent in years to come;

chew gum and walk at the same time.

● That old bugbear: the 2016 PSA with Exxon.

The “munificent” 2% royalty means that with an

oil price of $20/barrel for 246 million barrels

(246 lifts x 1 million), Guyana gets its first cut of

$98 million, regardless of whether Exxon makes

a loss at that below-breakeven price. This is a

very important point underscoring the impor-

tance of the size of the royalty rate. Change the

rate to Suriname’s 7% and Guyana earns a first

cut of $344 million. What a difference that 5%

makes! That would help ease the high cost of

living.

● Petrostates are prone to resource curse and one

of the main channels — apart from real

exchange rate overvaluation and government

corruption — is weak fiscal management that

leaves the economies defenceless against the

boom-bust cycle, worse if the NRF is depleted.

Sincerely,

Terence M. Yhip