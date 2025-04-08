Dear Editor,

It appears to me that Guyana has slipped further downward! Over the past few days, like many Guyanese, I have witnessed dramatic events involving private business operators and agents from the state apparatus. From all angles, the PPP/C seems to believe that Guyana belongs exclusively to that political party, causing them to assume that Guyanese are theirs to control and that we must comply with their demands. This, in my view, is wrong, as no political party owns the people to the extent of dictating or controlling their lives.

Over the last 72 hours, I have had the opportunity to engage with different people, both in person and over the phone. All have expressed deep concern about the state of our nation and the treatment of individuals. It is worrying to see that the man who sits as President of this country is silent on these oppressive actions directed at citizens. Instead, he remains on the periphery, watching helplessly and hoping for a miracle. For this to change, members of the PPP/C must be bold enough to tell Mr. Bharrat Jagdeo that his time is up and that he should step back completely from politics and Jagan’s party, as he has destroyed it.

Many Guyanese are hurting in silence and are afraid to speak out due to fear of intimidation and victimization. Many are hoping and praying for a change in government later in 2025. Guyanese should not have to endure harassment. They deserve to live peaceful lives without politicians dictating their every move.

The question we must ask is: How safe are Guyanese in their communities and private spaces? How were individuals able to breach a gated community and carry out a wicked attack on the property of an innocent citizen? Editor, have we lost our brotherly and sisterly love as a nation? This cannot be acceptable! The Constitution of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, in Article 13, states, “The principal objective of the political system of the State is to establish an inclusionary democracy by providing increasing opportunities for the participation of citizens and their organizations in the management and decision-making processes of the State.” Simply put, if individuals wish to get involved in politics, they should not be harassed.

Our country continues to struggle politically, despite gaining independence over 58 years ago. Why do some politicians believe they can govern forever? Even-tually, complacency will get the best of them. Growing up in a stable family setting, I recall my late grandmother sharing some of the experiences the country faced in the 1960s. So, should I assume that with all that is unfolding today, Guyanese will be subjected to the same tactics as in the 1960s? I believe neither I nor my generation should accept this as a norm.

While some are boasting about joining the PPP/C for personal gain, many others are on the sidelines calling for the PPP/C to go. Guyanese are complaining about not benefiting from their oil resources. Since the return of the PPP/C in August 2020, they have used our money against us, squandering it and channeling it to their friends, families, and favourites.

Despite the crisis in many sectors, the PPP/C believes that building hospitals will improve the lives of our people. They think that constructing roads and bridges is enough to show progress. Over the weekend, while moving around Bourda Market, I overheard customers complaining about the high cost of living and how nothing has changed for them, while those in government continue to live lavishly. I end by appealing to all Guyanese to remain vigilant and not be blinded by politics. We all deserve to live lives free from political interference.

Sincerely,

Annette Ferguson, MP