Taking a clear position on a situation that has significant implications for the business community

Dear Editor,

I am writing to express my deep concern regarding the conspicuous silence of our business associations in the ongoing tax dispute between the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Mohamed’s Enterprises. As this high-profile disagreement continues to unfold, one would expect organizations such as the Private Sector Commission, Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association to take a clear position or at least acknowledge the situation that has significant implications for the business community at large.

The tax dispute between GRA and Mohamed’s Enterprises represents more than just a conflict between a revenue authority and a single business entity. It highlights critical issues about taxation policies, enforcement methods, and the business environment in Guyana. When such matters remain unaddressed by the very associations tasked with representing business interests, it raises questions about their effectiveness and commitment to their mandate.

What is particularly alarming is the recent spectacle of an angry mob preventing GRA officers—representatives of our government—from executing their fiduciary duty. This dangerous development has the potential for catastrophic consequences that extend far beyond this single case. It threatens the very foundation of governance and business operations in Guyana.

History has shown us the devastating consequences when tax enforcement breaks down and civil disobedience against revenue authorities is normalized. In Greece, widespread tax evasion and resistance to collection contributed significantly to their 2009 financial crisis, ultimately requiring international bailouts and years of painful austerity measures. In Italy, where tax compliance has been historically problematic, the government’s inability to collect sufficient revenue has led to chronic budget deficits and one of the highest public debt burdens in Europe. Similarly, in Pakistan, weak tax enforcement has resulted in insufficient public investment in infrastructure and social services, hampering economic development.

When citizens feel emboldened to obstruct government officials from performing their lawful duties, we stand at the precipice of a breakdown in the rule of law. If this behaviour is normalized or goes unaddressed by our business leadership, we risk creating an environment where might makes right—where tax collection becomes optional for those who can mobilize enough opposition. Business associations serve a crucial role as intermediaries between government and the private sector. Their silence on this volatile tax situation fails their membership in several ways:

First, it misses an opportunity to advocate for clear, consistent, and fair tax policies that affect all businesses. Second, it neglects their responsibility to promote transparency and accountability in both governmental and business practices. Third, it abandons their duty to provide guidance to members on navigating complex regulatory environments. Fourth, and most critically, it fails to condemn actions that undermine the very systems upon which all legitimate business depends.

The contrast with business associations in other countries is stark. When similar tax disputes arose in Colombia, the National Business Association of Colombia (ANDI) stepped forward to mediate discussions between businesses and tax authorities, helping to establish clearer guidelines that benefited all parties. In Singapore, the Singapore Business Federation has consistently supported strong governance and rule of law, even when individual members might be negatively affected by specific enforcement actions. These organizations understand that their long-term interests are aligned with stable, predictable governance.

If our business associations choose to remain silent on issues of this magnitude, what purpose do they truly serve? Are they merely social clubs, or are they genuine advocates for a thriving business ecosystem? I call upon the leadership of these organizations to break their silence, engage constructively with both parties involved, and demonstrate their value to the business community they claim to represent. This situation demands their attention, expertise, and voice. They must unequivocally condemn any obstruction of government officials and work toward a resolution that respects both the rule of law and the rights of businesses.

The stakes could not be higher. The stability of our business environment and the efficacy of our governance systems hang in the balance. The business community and the public deserve better.

Sincerely,

Keith Bernard