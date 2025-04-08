GFF certifies 40 Match Commissioners in effort to boost football standards nationwide

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF), in collaboration with Concacaf, has concluded a major capacity-building initiative with the successful hosting of its two-day Match Commissioners Workshop on April 5th and 6th at the National Training Centre in Providence. The event certified 40 participants from across Guyana, marking a significant step forward in the Federation’s efforts to enhance the professionalism and integrity of football administration at every level.

According to a release from the GFF, the workshop was held under the theme of strengthening football management and oversight. It brought together aspiring Match Commissioners from Bartica, Upper Demerara, East Coast Demerara, Berbice, and several other districts. The training focused on equipping participants with the essential knowledge and tools required to execute match oversight responsibilities with precision, integrity, and a deep understanding of the game’s regulatory framework.