Grimmond stars as Berbice crush Essequibo by 86 runs

GCB Female Inter-County T20

A classy half-century from the in-form Realeanna Grimmond and a disciplined bowling performance powered Berbice to a dominant 86-run win over Essequibo in the second round of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Female Inter-County T20 tournament yesterday. The match was played at the LBI Ground, but notably, without the presence of spectators, adding a quiet backdrop to an otherwise commanding display from the Berbicians.

Grimmond, who continued her fine run of form, punished the Essequibo fielders after being dropped as early as the powerplay, one of at least three missed chances in the early part of her innings.

The right-hander made them pay dearly, stroking a brilliant 61 off 51 deliveries, which included five fours and two sixes. Her knock formed the backbone of Berbice’s total of 149 for 8 from 20 overs. She received valuable support from Sheneta Grimmond, who contributed a quickfire 30 from just 17 balls, laced with five boundaries.