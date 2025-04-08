Guyana Harpy Eagles soar to the top as final round showdown looms in West Indies Championship

The Guyana Harpy Eagles have taken flight at just the right time in the 2025 West Indies Championship, surging to the top of the standings after six rounds of action in the regional four-day tournament. Following a hard-fought draw against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes, the defending champions now sit comfortably at the summit with 111.6 points—more than six clear of their closest challengers, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force.

Guyana’s latest result kept their unbeaten streak alive with four wins and two draws, but it was Trinidad and Tobago’s surprising loss to the Jamaica Scorpions that widened the gap and intensified the stakes heading into the final round. The Red Force, who have also secured four wins, now trail with 105.4 points, making their upcoming clash with Guyana a virtual final.