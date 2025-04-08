Harry Brook confirmed as England’s new white-ball captain

(SportsMax)- Harry Brook is the new England captain for one-day internationals and T20s, taking the role after Jos Buttler stepped down in February.

Buttler stepped down after England were eliminated from the Champions Trophy in February and Brook will now take charge of both one-day internationals and T20s.

The 26-year-old has been Buttler’s vice-captain over the last 12 months and had been seen as the natural successor for the role according to managing director of England men’s cricket, Rob Key.

“He’s been part of our succession planning for some time, albeit this opportunity has come slightly earlier than expected,” said Key, as reported by BBC Sport.

“Harry is not only an outstanding cricketer, but also has an excellent cricketing brain and a clear vision for both teams that will help drive us towards winning more series, World Cups and major global tournaments.”

While this will be Brook’s first full-time captaincy role for England, he did captain his country as an under-19 international, led the Northern Superchargers in the 2024 edition of The Hundred and captained the ODI team in a five-match series against Australia in November when Buttler was injured.

But questions remain over Brook’s workload after he pulled out of this year’s Indian Premier League to manage his playing time.

He is likely to have a packed schedule as a key player for England across all formats, with Test series at home to India this summer and the Ashes in Australia over winter.

Brook’s first matches as white-ball captain will be a three-match ODI series and a three-match T20 series against West Indies, starting on 29 May.

Those matches will come just four days after a Test against Zimbabwe, while the West Indies series end on 10 June – 10 days before the start of the India Test series.