Lusignan A triumphs over Lusignan B to claim title in rain-affected clash

On a rain-threatened Sunday at the Lusignan Sports Club ground, Lusignan A emerged victorious in a spirited showdown against Lusignan B to lift the East Coast Demerara Cricket Association T20 championship, capping off a day of competitive cricket.

Despite gloomy weather threatening to wash out the final and the third-place playoff, both fixtures proceeded with reduced overs. The much-anticipated final saw Lusignan A successfully defend a total of 141, winning by 20 runs in a closely fought contest.

Batting first, Lusignan A posted a competitive 141 for 8 from their 20 overs, thanks to crucial contributions from Chetram Balgobin (40), Suresh Dhanai (32), Nigel Deodat (26), and Steve Ramdass (24). Lusignan B’s bowling attack was led by Somnauth Bharratt, who claimed 4 for 31, and Kumar Bishundial with 3 for 25, both doing well to keep their side in the game.