Record-breaking turnout at second annual AmCham Guyana Golf tourney

The Lusignan Golf Club on the East Coast of Demerara was abuzz with energy and excitement on Saturday morning as AmCham Guyana hosted its Second Annual Golf Tournament, drawing a record-breaking 26 teams and 106 players to the lush, scenic course. The betterball stableford format saw spirited competition unfold throughout the day, marking a significant milestone for both AmCham and the local sporting community.

This year’s edition saw a noticeable increase in participation compared to the inaugural tournament, which featured 20 teams and 80 players. The tournament served not only as a competition but also as a vibrant networking opportunity for the corporate community.

AmCham President Davindra Kissoon, in his opening remarks, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support. “We are extremely grateful for the record-breaking turnout we had. The corporate community reacted positively to this initiative,” he noted. “Most of the major companies in Guyana are in full support of this networking opportunity. With 225 members, AmCham has seen significant growth. Even in its second edition, this event shows real synergy between the local and American business communities.”