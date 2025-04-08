Robin Persaud shines in rain-soaked 2025 Beacon Paceline cycling race

Despite torrential rainfall and gloomy skies, the 2025 Beacon Paceline Cycling Race lit up the East Coast Demerara corridor on Sunday morning, thrilling fans and reaffirming the resilience of Guyana’s cycling community. The race officially began at 7:35 AM in front of the Beacon Café, at the corner of Quamina and Carmichael Street in Georgetown, drawing a strong field of competitors and supporters along the 50-mile route to Mahaica.

Organized through a dynamic partnership between Beacon Café and the Kaieteur Attack Racing Cycling Club (KARCC), the event pushed ahead undeterred by the persistent drizzle. Local athletes, veterans, and rising talents alike embraced the slick conditions with grit and intensity, racing in true paceline fashion from start to finish. The flat route allowed for high speeds and strategic team efforts, captivating spectators along the way.