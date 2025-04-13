Hospital employee charged with larceny

Toni Parris appeared on Friday before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court where she was charged with the offence of larceny by a clerk or servant.

Parris pled not guilty.

It is alleged that on November 27, 2024, Parris stole $643,060 from the St Joseph Mercy Hospital.

The prosecutor objected to bail, noting that the theft occurred on Parris’ birthday. He informed the court that standard procedure requires that at the end of her shift, Parris was to deposit the day’s earnings into a vault and record the collections. However, on the day in question, he alleged that this procedure was not followed.