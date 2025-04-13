Jagdeo, Nandlall deny Azruddin Mohamed claims

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo and Attorney General Anil Nandlall, SC, have both denied claims by businessman Azruddin Mohamed and his father that the government attempted to dissuade them from entering the 2025 elections, with Jagdeo calling the allegations “a smokescreen” to avoid addressing serious questions surrounding US sanctions.

Speaking during his weekly programme ‘issues in the news’, Nandlall categorically dismissed the allegation that he and Jagdeo engaged in discussions with Mohamed to discourage his political ambitions.

“I have never spoken to Mr. Azruddin Mohamed in the presence of Mr. Jagdeo. Since the sanctions were imposed, I have never spoken to him in person or on the telephone,” Nandlall stated.

Mohamed, who was sanctioned last year by the United States Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) alongside his father Nazar Mohamed, has alleged that Jagdeo and Nandlall threatened to have his luxury vehicles seized unless he publicly declared that he would not contest the upcoming elections. The claim followed an enforcement action two Saturdays ago when agents of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) visited Mohamed’s residence to seize several high-end vehicles, citing over $1.2 billion in taxes owed through alleged false declarations and abuse of the re-migrant scheme.

Mohamed has dismissed the action as politically motivated, stating, “A month prior to that, Jagdeo and Nandlall told me that they are coming to seize the vehicles if I don’t release a statement that I’m not running for office, so this is political.”

Meanwhile, during his weekly programme Nandlall clarified that he had no such interaction with the Mohameds, and when it did occurred it’s solely in a legal context, with their attorneys present, and related only to the consequences of the sanctions imposed by the United States. “At no time did Mr. Mohamed’s political aspirations come up. Those meetings were strictly professional,” the Attorney General stressed, challenging Mohamed to produce any evidence to support his claims.

Vice President Jagdeo at his Thursday press conference also addressed the matter directly, denying any such meeting or conversation ever took place. He explained that while he had previously defended the Mohameds’ right to operate freely and take photos with anyone they pleased, he maintained that once they publicly attacked the PPP, it was fair for the party to respond.

“These claims are nothing but a smokescreen,” Jagdeo said. “They are trying to avoid answering two key questions—did they smuggle over 10,000 kilograms of gold between 2019 and 2024, and did they evade over $11 billion in taxes as the US sanctions allege? Everything else is a distraction.”

Jagdeo noted that the Mohameds and their social media influencers have continued to deflect from addressing the core reason they were sanctioned. “The US Ambassador made it clear—there is a mountain of evidence against them. Yet, instead of answering those charges, they push narratives about political victimization.”

Additionally, touching on the recent Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) vehicle seizures, Jagdeo emphasised that GRA’s actions were based on evidence and in accordance with the law. He pointed out that Azruddin Mohamed himself published documents online, including tax identification numbers and receipts, inadvertently triggering the investigation. “It was his own stupidity that exposed him. He publicly claimed he paid nearly US$1 million for a Lamborghini, but declared it at US$75,000. That’s what led to the GRA stepping in,” Jagdeo said.

Further, he rejected the notion that the Mohameds were being unfairly targeted, highlighting that over 300 other individuals have had vehicles seized under similar circumstances. “There cannot be one law for the wealthy and another for ordinary citizens,” Jagdeo added.