Roger Simon, aka ‘Goat man’, 60, a gold miner of Lot 25, Fifth Avenue, Bartica, Essequibo River was arrested on April 7, 2025 and charged on April 8, 2025 with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking, according to the police.

The accused appeared at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, April 8th, 2025 before Magistrate Teriq Mohamed, where the charges were read to him. He pleaded not guilty and was remanded to prison.

This matter was adjourned to May 12, 2025.