Sod to be turned soon on US$285m Berbice port – President

-Muneshwers, John Fernandes to invest in project

The US$285 million Berbice Port is on its way to becoming a reality with the government preparing to turn the sod on a project in the coming weeks that is expected to create some 1,000 new jobs in the East Berbice-Corentyne region.

According to a Department of Public Information (DPI) release yesterday, this disclosure was made by President Irfaan Ali during a community meeting at the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) in New Amsterdam, Berbice, one of three meetings planned in Region Six.

Speaking to scores of residents who braved the rain to be present at the meeting, the President revealed that local shipping companies, Muneshwers Limited and John Fernandes Limited, will be investing in this massive project. “They want to turn the sod in the coming weeks. [It] will be an investment of US$285 million [and] will create 1,000 jobs.”

He noted that the Berbice Port complements the development of a deepwater port in the region, according to the president and that the government is working with international company, Bechtel, to finalise plans for the deepwater port.

According to DPI, Bechtel has a significant presence in the development and management of deep-water ports, with experience in designing, permitting, and managing the construction of such ports, as well as overseeing operations. The company has been involved in numerous deepwater port projects globally, including ones in Saudi Arabia, the United States, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates.

President Ali also told his audience that this deepwater port aims to facilitate the development of Guyana’s second gas project. “That port will open up tremendous opportunities for transport, logistics, accommodation, real estate, [and] construction.”

Further, a modern, high span four-lane bridge will also be constructed across the Berbice River and when completed, commuters will no longer be required to pay a toll fee. Additionally, a US$604 million Palmyra- to-Moleson Creek road expansion project will be implemented in the region, while the Rosehall aerodrome will be transformed into a municipal airport like the Ogle International Airport in Georgetown.

And as Guyana moves to a digital economy, President Ali said the government intends to establish an artificial intelligence (AI) data centre right in Berbice.

“That is the future we’re building for you. The new stadium, supported by hotels, entertainment facility, the national cultural market, the multipurpose complexes and all the other malls, and private hospitals that will come here to support expansion and development that will take place in Region Six and New Amsterdam,” he said.

Ali underscored that these projects form part of a holistic development agenda that encompasses improvements to health, education, agriculture and infrastructure among other crucial sectors.

In Region Six, two state of the art hospitals are being constructed; one at New Amsterdam and another in Skeldon. The New Amsterdam institution will include a minimum of five operating theatres, advanced digital X-ray, and CT Scan machines. Similar services will be offered at the Skeldon Hospital.

The president was accompanied by the Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh; Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill; Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha and the Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, along with other prominent officials, the release added.