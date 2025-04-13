Harpy Eagles clinch back-to-back titles despite draw with Red Force

The Guyana Harpy Eagles reaffirmed their supremacy in regional cricket by retaining the West Indies Championship title, following a drawn final-round match against the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force at Queen’s Park Oval yesterday

Though the much-hyped top-of-the-table clash did not produce a decisive winner, the result ensured that the defending champions ended the season on a commanding 126.6 points—well ahead of Red Force’s provisional 111. It was a fitting conclusion to another stellar campaign for Guyana, who secured four victories from seven matches and showcased consistent, title-worthy form throughout the season.

In the final match, Red Force posted scores of 240 and 370-9 declared, while Guyana responded with 463 in their first innings and a composed 33 without loss in their second. Set a target of 147 late on the final day, the Harpy Eagles opted for a cautious approach to secure the draw and the championship.

Trinidad and Tobago’s final day resurgence was spearheaded by Jason Mohammed, who lit up the Oval with a classy 125 off 186 balls. His innings, decorated with 14 boundaries, marked his 17th first-class ton and fourth of the season, solidifying his status as one of the region’s most reliable batsmen.