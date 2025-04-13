Trump’s tariff proclamation leads to global financial meltdown forcing his backing down

Introduction

Today’s column is the fourth successive one, in a series devoted to the topic of the Trump Administration’s New US Energy Policy and what this portends for Guyana’s oil and gas industry, going forward. In the three previous columns I considered 1] several wider energy related policy initiatives 2] other related impactful actions raised early by the new Trump Administration; and 3]. the UN-led counter narrative of climate change challenge and adaptation in contrast to Trump ‘s, drill baby, drill.

I will also offer today a preliminary assessment of the recent Tariff Proclamation and its Annexes as officially registered on April 6 by President Trump.

Finally, I’ll wrap-up with a few concluding observations.

Wider Policy Considerations

Although only about three months into its new term, the Trump Administration has been quite forceful in its militant insistence and advocacy for the call to action; drill baby, drill.