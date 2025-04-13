Pushing Guyanese and Caribbean cuisine in Hollywood: Chef Bernard James

Hollywood, Los Angeles-based Guyanese chef Bernard James finds it an honour to be invited to represent Guyana at the Maggi’s Food Court Season 5 chefs’ cook-off competition in Kingston, Jamaica between April 12th to 17th.

He received the invitation while in St Lucia last week where he was catering for a 30th wedding anniversary party and flew here to meet the organisers of the event for an interview and since has qualified for the competition.

“I did a little cooking for the organisers last Tuesday night and I am looking forward to representing Guyana among others. I did a jerk salmon using Maggi’s ingredients and my sweet and spicy jerk sauce,” James told Stabroek Weekend prior to departing for Los Angeles, USA on Wednesday.