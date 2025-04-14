Why is NICIL still in existence, and how accountable has it been over the years? (Part II)

In last week’s article, we began a discussion of the operations of the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Ltd. (NICIL), a company established in 1990 to oversee the Government’s privatization programme which came to an end in the late 1990s. A key requirement was in relation to ensuring that all proceeds from the programme as well as dividends from government investments were collected and paid into the Consolidated Fund. NICIL fully complied with this requirement up to the end of 2001 when it functioned as a small entity, receiving a subvention through the National Budget to meet the cost of operations.

With effect from January 2002, NICIL began to retain all revenues collected on behalf of the State. It then proceeded to use such revenues to meet expenditure on various projects without parliamentary approval, including the construction of the Marriott Hotel and the ‘Pradoville 2’ Housing Scheme. The total amount collected and retained during the period 2002-2014 was $26.858 billion.

To compound matters, NICIL received amounts totaling $7.320 billion during the period 2007-2012 from other government agencies to execute works on their behalf, including upgrading of hinterland roads, 2007 Cricket World Cup, construction of the 44 High Street property (formerly Guyana Broadcasting Service building), and construction of the Berbice River Bridge. NICIL was therefore made to act as a “Project Execution Unit” on behalf these agencies. However, most of the works undertaken were shrouded in controversy and lacked proper accountability. Additionally, this cross-transfer of funds among State institutions not only undermined the authority of Parliament to approve of expenditure on government programmes and activities but also resulted in a significant under-reporting of expenditure in the public accounts. One recalls former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff being impeached and removed from office for using extra-budgetary funds without legislative approval, thereby breaching the country’s budget laws.

Sale of Government’s investment in GT&T

In 2012, NICIL sold the Government’s investment in GT&T for US$30 million of which the sum of US$25 million was received. The balance of US$5 million was to be paid within a period of two years. During the period 2002-2011, the Government received G$5.261 billion in dividends from these shares, or an average of G$526.1 million per annum. By disposing of these shares, the Government would have lost G$1.578 billion, equivalent to US$7.616 million, in revenue during the period 2012-2014. This action called into question the merit in the Government’s decision to dispose of its investment in GT&T. According to news reports, it was not until 2023 that the Government was able to recover the outstanding balance from the purchaser.

Acceleration of disposal of State assets

NICIL began to accelerate the disposal of State properties/assets in order to secure financing for the construction of the Marriott Hotel. As of July 2015, the total amount advanced for the construction of the hotel was $8.637 billion, equivalent to US$41.682 million, inclusive of a bank loan of $3.316 billion, equivalent to US$15.5 million. The removal and relocation of the NCN transmission tower in Sparendaam were also done to facilitate the housing development of the area, now known as “Pradoville 2”, of which senior officials, including some members of the Cabinet, were handpicked and allocated house lots given at concessional prices.

Vesting of State properties/assets in NICIL

During the period 2002-2014, 35 orders were issued vesting State properties/assets in NICIL, 13 of which were not reflected in NICIL’s balance sheet. It was evident that these assets/properties were kept outside of NICIL’s balance sheet because they were identified for disposal. More importantly, according to the forensic audit report on NICIL, the Minister applied the provisions of Section 8 of the Public Corporations Act in the transfer of State assets/properties vested in NICIL to third parties. However, the notification of 18 July 2000 issued by the then President made reference to the application of Section 5 only to NICIL and not Section 8. Therefore, the transfer of assets/properties by NICIL to third parties by way of sale or otherwise did not appear to have a legal basis.

There was evidence that properties were disposed of on the same day, or within days, they were vested in NICIL, suggesting clearly that the purchasers had already been identified without any form of competitive bidding. In addition, according to NICIL’s publication “Privatization in Tables: Phase II – (1993-2011)” during the period 1995 to 2011, NICIL disposed of 65 State assets/properties. A comparison of the sale proceeds with the valuations of the properties shows variances of on average $1 million. In particular, in respect of 30 properties, the valuation and sale proceeds were identical while in respect of 22 properties the difference was a mere $2 million. These observations reflect a remarkable coincidence and raise serious doubts about whether or not actual valuations were carried out.

Despite the size and complexity of its operations, NICIL did not have its own procurement rules, which is a key requirement of the Procurement Act. In the circumstances, it would have been more appropriate for NICIL to involve the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board in the assessment of tenders received for the award of contracts. Instead, the assessment of bids was done internally and would have lacked the level of independence, especially for large projects such as the Marriott Hotel.

Serious concern was expressed in the selection of the contractor and the Engineering Supervisory Consultant for the Marriott Hotel. The former was selected at a time when there were allegations of corruption against it in Trinidad and Tobago. NICIL also did not provide details of the second bidder’s original and revised bid price to enable confirmation as to the basis of the selection of the contractor. In addition, the consulting firm had faced criminal charges in a New York court and was disqualified from participating in the projects of the School Construction Authority until July 2015. By court order, the head was relieved of his position at the time he signed the contract with NICIL in August 2012.

Establishment of Special Purpose Unit under NICIL

With the previous Administration’s decision to close four of the seven GUYSUCO’s sugar estates (Skeldon, Rose Hall, Enmore and Wales), a Special Purpose Unit was established within NICIL to oversee the disposal of the assets of these estates. By Order 45 of 2017 dated 29 December 2017, these assets were formally vested in NICIL. However, in the absence of audited accounts of NICIL, it is unclear what values were placed on these assets and how they were reflected in its accounts.

In mid-2018, NICIL secured a $30 billion bond to recapitalize GUYSUCO and to bring it back to profitability, based on GUYSUCO’s strategic plan. The bond, which expired in 2022, was guaranteed by the Government. With the present Administration’s decision to reopen the four estates and to halt the disposal of their assets, NICIL was unable to discharge its liability in respect of the bond. As in the case of the Marriott Hotel, the Government was forced to take over the debt.

NICIL’s lack of accountability

Section 346 (1) of the Companies Act provides for a government company to present to the Minister audited accounts within six months of the close of the financial year and for those accounts to be laid in the National Assembly not later than three months thereafter. A Government company is defined as any company in which not less than 51 percent of the paid-up share capital is held by the Government and includes a company which is a subsidiary of a government company. Since the Government owns all of the $100,000 paid-up share capital of NICIL, it is therefore a government company.

By Section 107, the directors of a company must call an annual general meeting of shareholders not later than 18 months after the company comes into existence and subsequently, at least once every calendar year and not later than 15 months after the holding of the last preceding annual general meeting. The main purposes of the meeting are: (i) to consider the financial statements of the company; (ii) the auditor’s report; (iii) election of directors; and (iv) the appointment of auditors. If there is a default in holding such a meeting, the company and every officer of the company shall be guilty of an offence and shall be liable on summary conviction to a fine of five thousand dollars.

As of June 2012, NICIL was eleven years in arrears in financial reporting and audit and was therefore in breach of the above company law requirements. The last set of audited accounts was in respect of 2001. Despite this, NICIL was not struck off the Register of Companies for its failure to submit the necessary annual returns, including its audited accounts, to the Registrar of Companies, as required by Sections 153-154 of the Companies Act.

Concerned about the state of accountability of NICIL in general, and the lack of transparency and accountability associated with the disposal State assets in particular, the National Assembly passed Resolution No. 14 dated 27 June 2012 calling on the relevant Ministers to, among others:

(a) Provide the Assembly with a report on the disposal by sale or otherwise of all state lands during the period 2000-2011, including the terms on which they were disposed of, and the criteria used.

(b) Make financial provision for the urgent commissioning of an independent financial audit of NICIL and the Privatisation Unit.

(c) Provide a detailed report on the disposal by sale or otherwise of all State assets entrusted to NICIL and the Privatisation Unit, the terms on which they were disposed of, and the criteria used.

(d) Provide the outstanding bi-annual reports and annual audited accounts required of NICIL and the Privatisation Unit under the relevant legislation.

On 27 September 2012, that is, three months later, the Auditor General issued his reports on the financial statements of NICIL for the years 2002, 2003, 2004 and 2005. These statements as well as those of subsequent years were given unqualified opinions i.e. a “clean bill of health”, notwithstanding serious concerns raised in the forensic audit report which would have had a significant impact on the financial statements of NICIL. Further reports were issued for the years 2006 to 2013, as shown at Table I. Since then, there is no evidence of further reports being issued and therefore NICIL is eleven years in arrears in financial reporting and audit.

The forensic audit report had argued that there is no holding company/subsidiary company relationship between NICIL and the investments in public corporations that were vested in it. NICIL nevertheless considered itself a “holding” company and began to produce consolidated or group accounts of itself and its “subsidiaries”. However, NICIL’s activities and those of its “subsidiaries” are so dissimilar that any attempt to produce group accounts would be a meaningless exercise. Indeed, Section 160 (2) of the Companies Act provides for situations where group accounts are not required, as follows:

(a) If the directors are of the opinion that it is impracticable or would lead to no real value to the members of the company, in view of the insignificant amounts involved or would involve expenses or delay out of proportion to the value to the members of the company, to do so.

(b) The result of doing so would be misleading or harmful to the business of the company or any of its subsidiaries, or

(c) The business of the company and that of the subsidiary are so different that they cannot be treated as a single undertaking.

It was therefore not surprising that after producing consolidated financial statements for the years 2002 to 2006, the exercise had to be aborted. These consolidated accounts were also prepared and audited before NICIL as an individual company was audited, which was clearly an anomalous situation, as shown below:

Conclusion

Given all the problems highlighted in the forensic audit report on NICIL as well as more recent developments, we reiterate our call for the following actions to be taken:

Terminate the Management Cooperation Agreement of 28 December 2001, as provided for under the Agreement.

Liquidate NICIL as a company under the Companies Act 1991 and appoint a Receiver to oversee the liquidation process.

Re-activate the Privatisation Unit as a department of the Ministry of Finance to manage the Government’s residual investments after liquidation proceedings have completed. In this regard, the existing staff of NICIL could be transferred to the Ministry.