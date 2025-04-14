Bamia school completion four to five months away – workers

After more than three years of delays, controversy, and multiple extensions, the Bamia Primary School may be ready in time for the new school year that starts in September 2025.

Stabroek News visited the site on April 9th, 2025, and heard from construction workers that the school is expected to be completed within four to five months. They attributed the latest delays to materials not arriving as scheduled.

In January 2025, Rawle Ferguson of St8tment Investment Inc, the company executing the project, stated: “It’s 95% complete. We expect to hand it over in the second week of January. The workers took time off during the Christmas season, and at various points, we faced challenges with labour, materials, and weather, but we managed to work around these issues to finish the project.”