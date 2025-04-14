Gov’t mum on sums paid to GOAL partner in wake of Staffordshire University debacle

The Government of Guyana continues to refuse to reveal the amount of taxpayer funds disbursed through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) programme to the International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC). Despite repeated calls for transparency, the administration, through the Ministry of Public Service and the Ministry of Education, has refused to disclose the exact amount paid to ISDC, including the portion specifically allocated for courses purportedly linked to the University of Staffordshire. Adding to the controversy, the government has also declined to make the agreement between GOAL and ISDC publicly available, further hindering scrutiny of the financial arrangements.

This stance has fuelled suspicion and accusations of mismanagement with opposition Member of Parliament Ganesh Mahipaul estimating funds allocated to training and scholarships under the Ministry of Public Service, thus: “2021 – $2.6 billion, 2022 – $3 billion, 2023 – $3.9 billion, 2024 -$6 billion. These are the total sums. Based on previous trends without GOAL, it’s a fair conclusion that about $10 billion has been spent on GOAL so far. Given that ISDC acted as a third party alongside two other organizations, I believe over $4 billion was paid to ISDC.”