How the Cost of Living is affecting people Part 123

Interviews and photos by Subhana Shiwmangal

Stabroek News spoke to members of the public in Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara about the rising cost of living and how it is affecting them. The following are their comments:

Ethlene Rambarran

Ethlene Rambarran, a 64-year-old housewife said: “The cost of living is high, yes; sometimes it is up and sometimes down. The cost for items is costly at the shops and markets here. My common law husband is a pensioner and the money he received just do to pay bills and other things. My three grandchildren live with my common law husband and I. My husband runs a little grocery shop in front our house and he collects pension to support us and helps us cope with the cost of living; he’s the only one working in the home to support us. My daughter, who lives in the area, helps us out financially whenever the needs arises. A couple months back, a small pack Natura milk powder cost $600; a pack of Natura milk cost $700 now. Well, the cost for potatoes gone down this month. A pound of potatoes cost $160 a couple months back; now a pound of potatoes cost $170 but items like meat gone up. Last year, a pound of chicken cost $500; now a pound of chicken cost about $600. The cost for oil and other items gone up in the market. I would usually pay the electricity and water bills first then buy food items. I cannot put all the money towards food; I have to save something. Managing this cost can be difficult for us because I have cataract in my eyes and I have to find $200,000 to do eye surgery; this is not easy. Also, every month my husband has to pay $10,000 towards the internet bill so my grandchildren can do their homework. I think food items should be reduced a little because ageable people can’t afford to work.”

Leidys Vejas

Leidys Vejas, a 29-year-old cook said: “I came from Venezuela and when I have to pay internet bill, rent, etc this affects me because not always I can afford to buy grocery items. One week, I have to pay rent and when I pay the rent, sometimes I have other bills to pay at the same time. Sometimes, I can’t afford to pay it all at once because I don’t have enough money. I pay $5,000 for internet service per month and that has been like that for a while now. My husband, son and I live together. My son going to school so I have to manage that at the moment while both my husband and I work. Sometimes, my husband and I make a plan and check when we have to pay the rent and other bills in order to cope with the cost of living. We also buy groceries every 4-3 weeks so when we have to buy something else after that three week, we can do so. As a cook, I take home $30,000 a week while my husband does construction work. Between us both, we try to save some money in the future for hard times. We find this hard because sometimes, we have to take money out from our savings to buy something. I don’t really buy from the supermarket because the cost for items is sold a little more expensive. We usually buy our grocery items from a shop nearby. Other shops will have the items at a higher cost. The cost for chicken has gone up now. A couple months back, a medium-sized chicken cost $1,800; recently the same size chicken cost $2,500. Also, a couple months ago, a pound of beef cost $800; now the beef cost $1,200. Sometimes the prices for greens, like tomatoes and boulanger go up. I think employer should pay by the hour, not by the day because I get pay by the day.”

Rohan Hope

Rohan Hope, a 36-year-old lawyer said: “I’m an American and I’m on vacation in Guyana. I can tell you this country is a mess. Just yesterday [Wednesday], I recorded a TikTok video and posted it. Even to the road condition, they came with a shabby work here, and they [government] saying they spent so much billions on it. We had a good road underneath this one. This is just a little bit of stuff they throw on top for election purpose… You see what’s happening in this country, it’s a one-sided affair and many people may not want to speak out about it but I’m very vocal about what’s happening in this country. Cost of living doesn’t really affect me per se, but it affects my family because they have to do more growing of their products rather than going and shopping outside. Sometimes they have to go to town [Georgetown] to get bargains, sometimes they go to Parika to get certain things. If you go to the back of my family’s home, you will see they planted their own eschalot, garlic, thyme, they have their own Karila plants there, they have peppers, fruit trees, guava, cherries, pawpaw; some of the basic necessities, they tried to eliminate from purchasing by planting their own because the cost for these items are expensive out there. I have been in Guyana since last year, December 28. I can tell you for sure, the price for eschalot fluctuates from a $100 a pound to $200 a pound. The cost for a 1 litre bottle oil before cost $260; now a bottle oil cost $380… I gave my cousins the money to shop but the things that I see, that go up so far, is the pawpaw. The reasonable size pawpaw cost $1,000… people are complaining about the cost of living…I can’t say what the pawpaw price was last year cause, I wasn’t comparing prices but the year before the last [2023] when we had a family union here versus last year’s family union, I know the prices of things really went up because last year, we spent like $2.2 million for the family union and this year, we spent like $2.6 million. So, it was a lot more this year and fewer people this year because the ones from Barbados didn’t come. I was very much surprised because a lot of things we purchased last year for the family union, we didn’t have to purchase again. But things like the alcohol, the beer and stuff like that – the prices went up. Chicken prices and so on went right up…I’m not sure about the chicken price this year…. but I’m sure the price was more this year. The government need to come up with initiatives and this present administration has been in power for a number of years, especially, [Vice President] Bharrat Jagdeo, [Education Minister] Priya Manickchand, [President] Irfaan [Ali] and [Minister of Legal Affairs] Anil Nandlall – they were in there for at least 20 something years. They have leadership skills for about 20 something years and if they can’t tackle the problem in this country here, they don’t need to be in power. That’s how I see it. They need to give up the mantle to younger generations, let them bring fresh vibrant minds to create things of innovations and betterment in this country.”

Sunita Naresha

Sunita Naresha, a 30-year-old domestic worker said: “The cost for things sometimes increases. Right at the market, the greens prices sometimes fluctuate. The cost for greens has reduced right now. I recently started working as a part-time domestic worker at Cornelia Ida. I have to send my two children to school, so when I work every two or three times a week, I get paid $5,000 daily and I use the money to buy items for my two children and grocery items for the home. We live by my mother. I’m a single mother. My money would finish quickly because the cost for most of the grocery items is expensive. Some shops I would get to buy a bottle oil at a reasonable price while some shops sell the oil expensive. I have a shop in the area where I buy items for a reasonable price but sometimes the cost for items goes up. Right now, I’m seeing some items selling reasonable at a certain shop in here. The cost for greens gone down now but the cost for some grocery items still high. For example, a couple months back, a pound of garlic cost $200; now a pound of garlic cost $400. Also, a couple months back, 10 lbs cylinder cooking gas cost $2,400; now the gas cost $2,900. I think we should just cope with the cost of living.”

Francine Cox

Francine Cox, a 23-year-old sales representative said: “Well, we are renting here and I think rent is one thing that has risen throughout the years. Cost of living, especially the cost for food items, has become very costly. My daughter attends a private school so sometimes the cost of living could be really tough, knowing that sometimes you just working to pay bills. I work from home; I do an online job and my partner I’m living with, works in an office. Even though both of us are working, it is still hard sometimes to do everything because every single month, we have to pay rent, school fees, transportation for my partner to go to work and my daughter to go to school. And, we still have necessities that we need every month and the prices for items just going higher and higher every month…. Some places might be cheaper than some. Even the Chinese used to sell their items cheaper like a year or two ago. I’m not sure how long ago, but they used to sell reasonable for a period of time but now like they are selling expensive now. You can’t say you going and buy things from them now. This will impact a lot of lives, especially people that are not working or people that has like huge families where the mother and father working and have a lot of kids who has to go to school rather than a family that have a child or two and a spouse. I think the government should find a way to provide more jobs for people who has a lot of children and cannot afford to send their child to daycare. Even people who are working and stay-at-home moms along with people who are uneducated. For example, like 5 years ago a pack of pampers which contain 110 diapers cost $7,000: as of recent, the same diapers cost $8,000 a pack. I change pampers now since the price went up. Also, before a medium pack Fernleaf milk cost $400/$500: now the same pack milk cost $960. Even the cost for a bale toilet paper gone up.”

Cleo McClarey

Cleo McClarey, a 62-year-old shop owner said: “The cost of living is high but I don’t allow the things of the world to affect me. I don’t bother with it because I have to do what I have to. I believe God will provide for my needs. I have a little groceries and snacks business I run to sustain me. Also, my son works and take care of me. I have callaloo and other greens and seasonings in my kitchen garden that helps me to cope with the high cost of living. I don’t buy much greens from the market. The cost for food items is very high. For example, before 1 litre Sunflower bottle oil cost $200 and something; now the oil cost $500 and something. Also, before, a 10 kg Karibee rice cost $2,600; now the same rice cost $1200/$1800. People have to do something about the cost of living. Everything people blaming on the government, people have to help themselves by planting greens in their kitchen garden. Also, the cash grant that is given to the people cannot do to help people, especially a poor family, because the cost for items is high in the markets and supermarkets.

Rita

Rita, a pensioner said: “The cost of living is affecting me bad, bad because when the money is not enough to buy items from the shop; the cost for items is expensive at the shops, markets and supermarkets. It is very tough coping with the cost of living because my pension is not enough to buy grocery items, pay my bills and last me through the month. For example, the total cost on last month’s water bill was $5,000; this month my water bill shows a total of $12,000. My son, his wife and three children live with me. My son works and he pays the water bill and I pay the electricity bill. We buy separate groceries though. Also, a couple months back, 10 kg Karibee rice cost $1800/$2,000; now the rice cost $2,400 for the same bag. The government should try and increase pension a little more to help with the cost of living.”

Shantie Singh

Shantie Singh, a 56-year-old fish vendor single parent said: “Cost of living is high and it’s affecting me when I go to purchase food items from the markets, supermarkets and shops. My daughter and I live alone. I sell fish while my daughter does the 10 days part-time work offered by the government. I’m a single mother. I cover the cost for everything – the bills, buy food items, etc. The cost for fish gone up now. A couple months ago, a pound of Banga mary fish cost $160/$170; now a pound of Banga mary fish cost $260. Also, a couple months back, 2-litre oil cost $1100; now the same oil cost $1,500/$1600. The government should help us in any way they can financially, with the cost of living.”

Mohamed Dhoray

Mohamed Dhoray, a pensioner said: “I’m not working but receiving pension from the government. I also receive disability benefits, since I can’t work because of a stroke I suffered. The pension money is not anything much because there is no one working in my family of six. This includes my two daughters, wife, son and my daughter’s baby. My daughter gets help sometimes from her partner who resides overseas. His money helps to buy grocery items to stock up the house whenever he sends money. It’s not much but we are still contented. But the cost of living is really high. For example, a couple months back, a 10 kg Karibee rice cost $1900/$2,000; now a bag of Karibee rice cost $2,500. Also, a couple months ago, a pound of chicken cost $400 and something; now a pound of chicken cost $500/$600. The cost for beef gone up also. We just have to cope with the cost of living.”

Khirul Yusun

Khirul Yusun, construction worker said: “The cost of living is high. The taxes that we pay are high. I live in the Corentyne area and me and five construction workers stay at an apartment here along with the contractor because we work on the West Coast Demerara and we have to send money home to maintain our family. On top of that, the cost of items here is very high. We try to economize our spending to cope with the cost of living. Every two weeks we get pay; $6,000 a day. We work along with the contractor and pooled our resources together to buy food items. For example, a couple months back, a pack chicken at Bounty cost $4,000; now the pack of chicken cost $$5,000. Also, a couple months back, 10 kg cooking gas cost $4,200; now the gas cost $4,600. We don’t know what expense people have to pay for their produce, so we just have to cope with the cost of living.”