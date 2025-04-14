Integrity Commission mum on Greaves’s declararions

More than a month has passed since questions were submitted to the Integrity Commission regarding the financial declarations of former Ministry of Housing CEO Sherwyn Greaves, and there has been no response.

Stabroek News reached out to the Integrity Commission on March 12, 2025, seeking clarity on whether Greaves’ declarations, particularly relating to his properties, had been reviewed in light of his resignation. To date, the commission has only acknowledged receipt of the questions but has not provided a substantive response.