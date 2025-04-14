Mining duo held after cops find ganja near home

Police in Region Seven found 328 grammes of cannabis around the premises of a 36-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman on Thursday at 4th Street, 3½ Miles Housing Scheme.

According to a police press release, ranks led by a superintendent, acting on intelligence, went to the residence of the couple, who are both miners. Upon arrival, police said, ranks identified themselves to the couple and told them of the information they received. They requested to conduct a search of the home and premises and both occupants consented, the release said.

It added that during a thorough search of the premises and its immediate surroundings, ranks found a plastic bag containing a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis, hidden at the front gate under a concrete bridge leading to the premises.