Police say man pretended to be father of Minister Rodrigues, solicited funds

Gavin Rodrigues, 53, a construction worker of Lot 15 Robb Street, Bourda, Georgetown, who was allegedly pretending to be the father of the Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues and soliciting funds from persons, was arrested on Friday, April 11, 2025.

Rodrigues was charged today with obtaining by false pretence.

The defendant appeared at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Ravindranauth Singh. There, the charge was read to him, and he pleaded not guilty. He was granted $50,000 bail.

This matter was adjourned to June 23, 2025.