PSC ‘confident’ gov’t will reach amicable tariff solution with US

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) yesterday echoed government’s confidence in finding an amicable solution with the United States on export tariffs, but said that it will review the impact if the percentage remains unchanged after Trump’s 90-day pause.

“The Private Sector Commission met with our members and some exporters recently and we will review the possible impact of the tariff, should it remain unchanged,” PSC Chairman Komal Singh yesterday told Stabroek News.

“A meeting will be held soon with the government and private sector exporters to discuss this matter in further detail. We are confident during the 90 days pause our government and the USA will be able to find an amicable solution resulting in a win-win for both countries,” he added.