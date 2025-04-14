Six months after complaints no relief for Garden of Eden residents

More than six months after Second Dam Garden of Eden, East Bank Demerara residents protested the state of their road, they lamented again yesterday that nothing has been done while highlighting additional plights they believe have fallen on deaf ears.

The residents claim that one cement factory’s emissions are causing pollution, another is forging ahead with construction without approval from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and high voltage power towers are being constructed without them receiving any notification about this.

To add to their plight a resident of community has illegally cut off the drainage and the Craig-Caledonia Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) under which the area falls, said that it’s at its wits end to stop the man, since as soon as impediments are removed, he erects more.