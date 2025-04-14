Vigil held for duo shot dead during attempted supermarket robbery

About 100 young people lined Hadfield Street between Hardina Street and College Road last evening in front of Jia Jia Chinese Supermarket where they held a candlelight vigil for Tyrese Adams and Orwin Garraway.

Adams and Garraway were both shot dead while attempting to rob the Jia Jia Chinese Supermarket on April 8th 2025. The vigil started at 8 pm and this newspaper observed a heavy police presence with deputy superintendents and CID ranks on the scene.

Earlier in the day, Stabroek News visited the Jia Jia Supermarket and spoke with a representative. Questioned about the impending event, the man, who referred to himself as “Joker” said, “We will close early and then respect this candlelight ceremony. Customs vary from place to place.”

On April 8th, four men armed and riding CJ motorcycles attempted to rob the Jia Jia Supermarket around 7:15 pm. Two of them were fatally shot by a security guard on duty, while the other two escaped. Eyewitnesses told Stabroek News that the supermarket has been a repeated target of criminal elements since it opened about a year ago, with this month’s tragic outcome being the third or fourth robbery attempt.