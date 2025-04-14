I have questions about GPHC following a recent colonoscopy examination minus anesthesia

Dear Editor,

I am writing to stress the importance of ensuring that anesthesia is routinely used during colonoscopies at Georgetown Public Hospital Coroporation. A colonoscopy is a vital procedure used to detect colorectal cancer and other serious conditions. However, without anesthesia, the procedure can be uncomfortable and extremely painful for many patients, as was my own experience. This discomfort discourages people from undergoing or fully completing a test that could potentially save their lives.

As for myself, the pain was so intense I could not complete the examination fully, nor could others who went in before and after me. In private healthcare facilities, sedation is the norm, making the experience more tolerable and encouraging higher participation in screenings. Public hospitals should provide the same standard of care. Access to anesthesia should not be determined by one’s ability to pay, especially when it impacts preventive healthcare.

Improving patient comfort by using anesthesia not only increases the likelihood that individuals will follow through with colonoscopy appointments, but it also demonstrates a commitment to equitable, humane healthcare. I also must mention the fact that it was brought to my attention that the hospital only has one ‘scope’ to perform both colonoscopies and endoscopies.

This approach is not only medically questionable but also profoundly inhumane. Using the same equipment, even if sterilized, to navigate both the gastrointestinal tract and the colon raises serious hygiene, safety, and dignity issues. While sterilization protocols may be followed, the risk of cross-contamination and infection remains a real and avoidable threat.

Surely in an ‘oil rich’ nation we can afford to have both a, colonoscope and an endoscope at our public hospital centre.

Sincerely,

Jellisa Smith