Guyana Under-15 Team departs for Rising Stars tourney

The Guyana Under-15 cricket team departed local shores yesterday en route to Antigua, where they will compete in the 2025 Cricket West Indies (CWI) Rising Stars Under-15 Tournament, set to bowl off tomorrow.

Team Guyana will begin their campaign against Trinidad and Tobago at the renowned Sir Viv Richards Stadium. The tournament, organized by CWI, is a key fixture in the regional calendar and serves as a critical platform for the development of young cricketing talent across the Caribbean.

Leading the Guyana squad is Richard Ramdeholl, who has been appointed captain, with Brandon Henry as his deputy. The full team includes promising talents such as Justin Dowlin, Lamar Seecharran, Luke Amsterdam, Shahid Ramzam, Arif Bacchas, Nathnil Ramsammy, Jathniel Nurse, Usain Fredericks, Reyaz Latif, Patrice Fraser, Raffeal McKenzie, and Prosper Jacobus.